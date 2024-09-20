By afaqs!
India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai is back on September 25-26, 2024

The India Today Conclave is set for its annual Mumbai edition, on September 25-26, at the Taj Lands End.

The India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai will feature a rich tapestry of influential voices from various sectors, reflecting India’s ongoing evolution amidst global challenges. India has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership in the face of dynamic disruptions, emerging as a confident and assertive global player.

Key distinguished speakers include Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra; P. Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Aaditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena.

Other notable speakers are Sri M, a Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, and Author; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited; Darshan Mehta, President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited; Saif Ali Khan, Actor; Manu Bhaker, Olympic Bronze Medallist; Kiran Rao, Producer, Screenwriter, and Director; Richa Chadha, Actor and Producer; Triptii Dimri, Actor; and Navya Naveli Nanda, Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, and Podcaster.

This assembly of key figures from politics, business, sports and entertainment is poised to shed light on the future direction of India’s position on the global stage.

The list of speakers:

  • Nitin Gadkari I Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway

  • Eknath Shinde I Chief Minister, Maharashtra

  • Chirag Paswan I Union Minister of Food Processing Industries

  • Devendra Fadnavis I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra

  • Ajit Pawar I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra

  • P Chidambaram I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha

  • Sri M I Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, Author

  • Saif Ali Khan I Actor

  • Gaurav Gogoi I Deputy Leader, Congress Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha

  • Supriya  Sule I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), NCP—(Sharadchandra Pawar)

  • Priyanka Chaturvedi I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena

  • Milind Deora I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena)

  • Shambhavi Choudhary I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), LJP

  • Tanuj Punia I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC

  • Sasikanth Senthil I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), DMK

  • Sanjna Jatav I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC

  • Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bharatiya Janata Party

  • Sunil Ambekar I Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS

  • Aaditya Thackeray I President, Yuva Sena

  • Ashish Shelar I President, BJP Mumbai

  • Dr Raj Ragoowansi I Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon

  • Radhika Gupta I MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

  • Naresh Arora I Co-Founder, Design Boxed

  • Robbin Sharma I Founder Director, Showtime Consulting

  • Meeran Chadha Borwankar I Former Commissioner of Police Pune and Chief of Crime Branch Mumbai

  • Prabha Chandra I Senior Professor of Psychiatry and Dean of Behavioral Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences

  • Navneet Munot I  MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company; Chairman, AMFI

  • Manish Chokhani I Director, Enam Securities

  • Puneet Chhatwal I MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited

  • Darshan Mehta I President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited

  • Saurabh Kumar Sahu I Managing Director & Lead – India Business, Accenture

  • Savi Soin I President, Qualcomm India

  • Rajendra Korde I President, Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti

  • Rahul Shewale I Former Member of Parliament; Former Standing Committee Chairman, MCGM

  • Manu Bhaker I Olympic Bronze Medallist

  • Jaspal Rana I Asian Games Gold Medallist & Pistol Coach

  • Avani Lekhara I Paralympic Medallist, Shooting

  • Hokato Hotozhe Sema I Paralympic Medallist, Shot Put

  • Navdeep Singh I Paralympic Medallist, Javelin

  • Rakesh Chaurasia I Flute Maestro and Grammy Award Winner

  • Kiran Rao I Producer, Screenwriter, Director

  • Richa Chadha I Actor & Producer

  • Guneet Monga I Producer

  • Triptii Dimri I Actor

  • Navya Naveli Nanda I Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, Podcaster

India Today Conclave