India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai is back on September 25-26, 2024

The India Today Conclave is set for its annual Mumbai edition, on September 25-26, at the Taj Lands End.
The India Today Conclave 2024 Mumbai will feature a rich tapestry of influential voices from various sectors, reflecting India’s ongoing evolution amidst global challenges. India has demonstrated remarkable resilience and leadership in the face of dynamic disruptions, emerging as a confident and assertive global player.
Key distinguished speakers include Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra; P. Chidambaram, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; and Aaditya Thackeray, President of Yuva Sena.
Other notable speakers are Sri M, a Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, and Author; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited; Darshan Mehta, President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited; Saif Ali Khan, Actor; Manu Bhaker, Olympic Bronze Medallist; Kiran Rao, Producer, Screenwriter, and Director; Richa Chadha, Actor and Producer; Triptii Dimri, Actor; and Navya Naveli Nanda, Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, and Podcaster.
This assembly of key figures from politics, business, sports and entertainment is poised to shed light on the future direction of India’s position on the global stage.
The list of speakers:
Nitin Gadkari I Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway
Eknath Shinde I Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Chirag Paswan I Union Minister of Food Processing Industries
Devendra Fadnavis I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar I Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra
P Chidambaram I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
Sri M I Spiritual Teacher, Social Reformer, Educationist, Author
Saif Ali Khan I Actor
Gaurav Gogoi I Deputy Leader, Congress Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha
Supriya Sule I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), NCP—(Sharadchandra Pawar)
Priyanka Chaturvedi I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena
Milind Deora I Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena)
Shambhavi Choudhary I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), LJP
Tanuj Punia I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC
Sasikanth Senthil I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), DMK
Sanjna Jatav I Member of parliament (Lok Sabha), INC
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar I Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bharatiya Janata Party
Sunil Ambekar I Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS
Aaditya Thackeray I President, Yuva Sena
Ashish Shelar I President, BJP Mumbai
Dr Raj Ragoowansi I Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon
Radhika Gupta I MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Naresh Arora I Co-Founder, Design Boxed
Robbin Sharma I Founder Director, Showtime Consulting
Meeran Chadha Borwankar I Former Commissioner of Police Pune and Chief of Crime Branch Mumbai
Prabha Chandra I Senior Professor of Psychiatry and Dean of Behavioral Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences
Navneet Munot I MD & CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company; Chairman, AMFI
Manish Chokhani I Director, Enam Securities
Puneet Chhatwal I MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Limited
Darshan Mehta I President & CEO, Reliance Brands Limited
Saurabh Kumar Sahu I Managing Director & Lead – India Business, Accenture
Savi Soin I President, Qualcomm India
Rajendra Korde I President, Dharavi Redevelopment Samiti
Rahul Shewale I Former Member of Parliament; Former Standing Committee Chairman, MCGM
Manu Bhaker I Olympic Bronze Medallist
Jaspal Rana I Asian Games Gold Medallist & Pistol Coach
Avani Lekhara I Paralympic Medallist, Shooting
Hokato Hotozhe Sema I Paralympic Medallist, Shot Put
Navdeep Singh I Paralympic Medallist, Javelin
Rakesh Chaurasia I Flute Maestro and Grammy Award Winner
Kiran Rao I Producer, Screenwriter, Director
Richa Chadha I Actor & Producer
Guneet Monga I Producer
Triptii Dimri I Actor
Navya Naveli Nanda I Entrepreneur, Women's Rights Advocate, Podcaster
afaqs! received this information in a press release.