India Today Conclave 2024 to be held on March 15-16 in New Delhi

From leading the fight against Covid-19 pandemic to providing decisive leadership to the G20 nations to navigating its way out of two wars with a fine blend of pragmatism and diplomacy to standing its ground against developed nations on climate change, Bharat has branded itself as a nation ready to lead any mission for the global good without compromising its own convictions. From spirituality to the knowledge economy, from yoga to Chandrayaan, Bharat’s global imprint is ever expanding.