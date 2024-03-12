India Today Conclave 2024 to be held on March 15-16 in New Delhi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Featuring influential voices from various sectors, the conclave highlights India's resilience and leadership in the face of global challenges.
The India Today Conclave is back, with its theme of Brand Bharat: An Assertive Nation in an Uncertain World. The twenty-first edition of the conclave is all set to redefine India's narrative on the global stage on March 15-16, 2024 in New Delhi. The India Today Conclave presents a symphony of influential voices converging from various sectors, expressing India's dynamic evolution amidst the ever-shifting currents of global challenges.
In the wake of significant global disruptions, including the financial crisis of 2008 and the more recent COVID-19 pandemic, India, that is Bharat, has consistently demonstrated resilience and leadership to emerge stronger than ever. From spearheading the fight against the pandemic to highlighting diplomatic prowess on the world stage, Bharat has emerged as a nation ready to navigate through uncertainties.
The post pandemic world is caught in several unending wars, including those in the Ukraine and Gaza. In an increasingly polarised environment, where rules of engagements have changed, Bharat, despite its own unstable neighbourhood, walks the talk confidently, practising the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) but never losing sight of its own interest and position in emerging world order.
From leading the fight against Covid-19 pandemic to providing decisive leadership to the G20 nations to navigating its way out of two wars with a fine blend of pragmatism and diplomacy to standing its ground against developed nations on climate change, Bharat has branded itself as a nation ready to lead any mission for the global good without compromising its own convictions. From spirituality to the knowledge economy, from yoga to Chandrayaan, Bharat’s global imprint is ever expanding.
The latest edition of the India Today Conclave will host thought-provoking discussions, exploring how India, with its political stability and unique social vibrancy, can ascend to the forefront of geopolitics and business. The event promises concise yet impactful debate on India's role in shaping the global landscape.
The distinguished speakers at the conclave include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sadhguru– founder Isha Foundation, Egyptian Comedian and TV Host Bassem Youssef, Member- Rajya Sabha G V L Narsimha Rao, MLA from Mizoram Baryl Vanneihsangi, vice president RP Sanjiv Goenka Group Shashwat Goenka, Author and Historian Hindol Sengupta, among others.
The line-up also features renowned figures from the entertainment industry, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and others. This diverse group of speakers is set to provide insights into the nation's future trajectory.
The India Today Conclave 2024 promises to be a catalytic moment in shaping the narrative of 'Brand Bharat'. This gathering of influential minds, spanning politics, business, sports, and entertainment, is set to illuminate the trajectory of India's role on the global stage.
afaqs! got this information in a press release.