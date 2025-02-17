India Today Conclave 2025 to focus on tech, geopolitics, and society

The India Today Conclave returns for its 22nd edition on March 7-8, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event will bring together experts to discuss key issues under the theme ‘The Age of Acceleration’, focusing on technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and societal changes.
Disruption is driving change, challenging assumptions about the future. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep-tech advancements are rapidly affecting economies, governance, and communication. While these technologies improve connectivity and efficiency, they also impact geopolitical dynamics and power structures.
With economic shifts and changing global alliances, traditional structures are evolving. Trade conflicts and ideological differences are shaping these changes. India is balancing technological growth with a human-focused approach.
The India Today Conclave 2025 will examine India's role in these transformations, focusing on artificial intelligence's ethical and economic impact, digital sovereignty, and the complexities of globalisation.
The Conclave will bring together experts from various fields to discuss automation, economic changes, and cultural shifts. Topics will include AI-driven economies, the future of jobs, data-driven governance, and the balance between protectionism and openness.
Enclosed is the speakers list:
General Anil Chauhan | chief of defence Staff
Chandrababu Naidu | chief minister, Andhra Pradesh
Rishab Shroff | partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
DK Shivakumar | deputy chief minister, Karnataka; minister of Major and Medium Irrigation of Karnataka
Cast of Dabba Cartel: Shabana Azmi | actor ; Jyotika | actor; Shibani Akhtar | actor
Joesph Radhik | photographer
Toby Walsh | chief scientist, UNSW.ai, AI Institute, UNSW Sydney
Puneet Chandok | president, Microsoft India & South Asia; chair CII AI Council
Nitin Mittal | principal, Deloitte Global AI & Emerging Markets Leader
Ranjani Mani | director and country head, Microsoft India
Rishabh Sharma | sitar player
Sharvari | actor
Eric Garcetti | former US ambassador to India
General Upendra Dwivedi | chief of the army staff
Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh | chief of the air staff
Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi | chief of the naval staff
Walter K Andersen | american academic and author
Prof Bharat Anand | vice provost for Advances in Learning; Henry R. Byers professor of business administration, Harvard University
Dr Naomi Wolf | author, columnist, professor; co-founder and CEO, DailyClout
Spaceo Humanoid and Guardeo Robo Dogs by Muks Robotics
Namita Thapar | executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and investor
D Gukesh | World Chess Champion
Nara Lokesh | minister for Human Resources Development, Andhra Pradesh
Revanth Reddy | chief minister, Telangana
Pushpendra Saroj | member of Parliament
afaqs! received this information in a press release.