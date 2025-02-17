India Today Conclave 2025 to focus on tech, geopolitics, and society

The India Today Conclave returns for its 22nd edition on March 7-8, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event will bring together experts to discuss key issues under the theme ‘The Age of Acceleration’, focusing on technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and societal changes.

Disruption is driving change, challenging assumptions about the future. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep-tech advancements are rapidly affecting economies, governance, and communication. While these technologies improve connectivity and efficiency, they also impact geopolitical dynamics and power structures.

With economic shifts and changing global alliances, traditional structures are evolving. Trade conflicts and ideological differences are shaping these changes. India is balancing technological growth with a human-focused approach.

The India Today Conclave 2025 will examine India's role in these transformations, focusing on artificial intelligence's ethical and economic impact, digital sovereignty, and the complexities of globalisation.

The Conclave will bring together experts from various fields to discuss automation, economic changes, and cultural shifts. Topics will include AI-driven economies, the future of jobs, data-driven governance, and the balance between protectionism and openness.

Enclosed is the speakers list:

General Anil Chauhan | chief of defence Staff

Chandrababu Naidu | chief minister, Andhra Pradesh

Rishab Shroff | partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

DK Shivakumar | deputy chief minister, Karnataka; minister of Major and Medium Irrigation of Karnataka

Cast of Dabba Cartel: Shabana Azmi | actor ; Jyotika | actor; Shibani Akhtar | actor

Joesph Radhik | photographer

Toby Walsh | chief scientist, UNSW.ai, AI Institute, UNSW Sydney

Puneet Chandok | president, Microsoft India & South Asia; chair CII AI Council

Nitin Mittal | principal, Deloitte Global AI & Emerging Markets Leader

Ranjani Mani | director and country head, Microsoft India

Rishabh Sharma | sitar player

Sharvari | actor

Eric Garcetti | former US ambassador to India

General Upendra Dwivedi | chief of the army staff

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh | chief of the air staff

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi | chief of the naval staff

Walter K Andersen | american academic and author

Prof Bharat Anand | vice provost for Advances in Learning; Henry R. Byers professor of business administration, Harvard University

Dr Naomi Wolf | author, columnist, professor; co-founder and CEO, DailyClout

Spaceo Humanoid and Guardeo Robo Dogs by Muks Robotics

Namita Thapar | executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals and investor

D Gukesh | World Chess Champion

Nara Lokesh | minister for Human Resources Development, Andhra Pradesh

Revanth Reddy | chief minister, Telangana

Pushpendra Saroj | member of Parliament

afaqs! received this information in a press release.