India Today Conclave - Ideas Fest returns with its Mumbai edition on November 4-5

India’s leading platform for intellectual exchange and the most revered conclave, the India Today Conclave - Mumbai, is back with its latest edition scheduled to be held on November 4 and 5, 2022. An extension of the renowned India Today Conclave, this edition will provide a platform for an intellectual and informed exchange of ideas between some of the most powerful voices in the country.
Branded as the ‘Mumbaikar special’ the conclave offers a full spectrum for intellectual appetite of Mumbai.
The India Today Conclave brings together an inspirational array of cutting-edge entrepreneurs, authors, cultural icons, artists and political leaders from across the region to share their ideas of various topics. This year’s edition in Mumbai will feature powerful voices, such as Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Deepak Bagla, Neelkanth Mishra, Pavan K. Varma, Alex Ellis, Swami Gaur Gopal Das and many others.
The conclave will also touch upon important topics in the entertainment industry, which will be addressed by Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others.
(We got this information in a press release).