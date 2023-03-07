India Today Conclave marks a milestone of two decades of Intellectual Exchange with its 20th edition on 17th & 18th March 2023

India Today is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Conclave this year with the theme ‘India Moment, bringing to light how amid global challenges such as wars, recessions, polarized polities, and the climate crisis, India has emerged as a beacon of hope. A recent Morgan Stanley report reveals that by 2027, India is poised to become the world's 3rd largest economy and drive 1/5th of global growth. However, the impact of this "India Moment" goes beyond just statistics, as India's stewardship of the G20 presents a significant opportunity for it to influence geopolitics, energy transition, technology, and the international conversation on development, equitable growth, justice and more.