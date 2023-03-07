India Today Conclave marks a milestone of two decades of Intellectual Exchange with its 20th edition on 17th & 18th March 2023

The annual summit was into regional editions to use this invigorating intellectual Galloring to inspire various parts of the country.
India Today Conclave, the country’s original platform for intellectual discourse and exchange of ideas, is back with another edition taking place on 17th and 18th March 2023 at Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi. This year, it is proud to celebrate the completion of 20 years, bringing together some of the most thought-provoking speakers from across the globe to this prestigious platform.
India Today Conclave has established its legacy as the most sought-after platform for cutting-edge discussions and debates on a wide range of subjects. With a speaker profile that is unparalleled, India Today Conclave is the epitome of a powerful forum dedicated to evolving a discourse for the betterment of India and mankind across the globe. It has cemented its place as the leading summit and continues to break barriers with each edition.
The India Today Conclave stage has been graced by the powerful voices and endearing ideas of the world's most influential leaders, including Narendra Modi, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Imran Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Neeraj Chopra and many other stalwarts from across the world.
India Today is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Conclave this year with the theme ‘India Moment, bringing to light how amid global challenges such as wars, recessions, polarized polities, and the climate crisis, India has emerged as a beacon of hope. A recent Morgan Stanley report reveals that by 2027, India is poised to become the world's 3rd largest economy and drive 1/5th of global growth. However, the impact of this "India Moment" goes beyond just statistics, as India's stewardship of the G20 presents a significant opportunity for it to influence geopolitics, energy transition, technology, and the international conversation on development, equitable growth, justice and more.
All this and more will be tackled by this year’s edition of India Today Conclave, with an esteemed list of speakers such as Union ministers Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Rockstar political philosopher Michael Sandel, former Union ministers P. Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor, actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and many more.
The two-day event will feature a series of thought-provoking panel discussions, engaging keynote speeches, and interactive sessions that will challenge attendees to expand their horizons and think more deeply about the issues that matter the most. India Today Conclave is undeniably a true, original & biggest ideas fest.
