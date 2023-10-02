India Today Conclave Mumbai to be held on October 4-5, 2023

The intelligence exchange will bring together prominent voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports and technology.
The India Today Conclave- a confluence of leaders from across the spectrum ideate on issues of contemporary interest is returning with an illustrious lineup.
The luminaries from diverse spheres will converge on October 4 and 5, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Designed on the lines of the flagship India Today Conclave, the Conclave in Mumbai will act as a catalyst for cutting edge ideas, futuristic visualizations, elaborate policy making debates. One is sure to witness business & political leaders, celebrated artists and cultural icons across the 2 days of India’s Biggest Ideas Fest.
The Conclave sessions are designed to offer information on current issues and gather unique insights which are not only pioneering and actionable but also accompanied with far reaching impact.
Get Ready to immerse yourself in riveting debates, pioneering viewpoints, and thought-provoking dialogues. Crystal Gaze with the following Distinguished Speakers at the India Today Conclave Mumbai
Kalli Purie, managing director, India Today Group, said, “The India Today Conclave has always brought unprecedented access to the world's best professionals, philosophers, entertainment critics, artists, lawmakers and brightest minds from the industry debating topics that capture the nation’s attention. The Mumbai edition, as always, is sure to bring about stimulating conversations that will resonate long after the event.”
