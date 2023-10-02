India Today Conclave Mumbai to be held on October 4-5, 2023

The luminaries from diverse spheres will converge on October 4 and 5, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Designed on the lines of the flagship India Today Conclave, the Conclave in Mumbai will act as a catalyst for cutting edge ideas, futuristic visualizations, elaborate policy making debates. One is sure to witness business & political leaders, celebrated artists and cultural icons across the 2 days of India’s Biggest Ideas Fest.