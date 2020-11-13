India Today enters God’s Own Country with ‘Digital’ Edition in Malayalam

Leveraging four decades of a strong brand legacy, the digital format will showcase exclusive regional content in Politics, National, International and Entertainment news for its discerning domestic and global visitors. The web edition unveiling comes at a time when the state elections are being planned in May 2021. With this launch, India Today plans to strengthen its regional footprint in Southern India by targeting Malayalee intelligentsia and people aged 18-40 years. Having a reputation of being fearless, unbiased and backed by its credible reporting, India Today Group aims to connect with the digital savvy glocal Malayalees instantly.