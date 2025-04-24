India Today Group and HOLA S.L. announce the launch of the Indian edition of HELLO! Magazine

The India Today Group is a diversified media conglomerate with a legacy of trust, credibility, leadership and reputable journalism, since its inception five decades ago. The Group, behind successful international luxury lifestyle magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, aims to set an editorial benchmark for celebrity and lifestyle content with HELLO! in India.

Established in 1944 in Spain, HELLO! rests under the banner of HELLO! and HOLA S.L., one of the world's largest celebrity lifestyle magazines. Currently present in 19 countries, the magazine is renowned for its extraordinary visual treatment of the lives of celebrities, homes of the rich and famous, fashion, beauty, art, travel, food and exclusive access to some of the world's most inaccessible personalities. Today, the brand attracts over 40 million unique users from across the globe, spanning every continent.

HELLO! India will appear in print and have a robust digital presence across its website and social media channels, in addition to hosting its marquee events.

The editorial team will be led by Ruchika Mehta, who will serve as the editor. Ruchika comes with vast experience of over 25 years in the lifestyle space and has been the launch editor of HELLO! in India, where she led the publication for over 17 years in her previous role.

The business team will be led by Sakshi Kohli, COO-lifestyle & luxury business, India Today Group. Sakshi has been with the group for over 17 years, and drives business for Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Brides Today. She comes with over two decades of diverse experience in communication, brand building and events in the media and entertainment industry.

Talking about the launch, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson & executive editor-in-chief, India Today Group, said, "We are very excited to add HELLO! to our existing lifestyle portfolio. I am confident that Ruchika and Sakshi will use their vast experience to make HELLO! a leading brand in India"

"As ¡HOLA! completes 80 glorious years, we're proud and delighted that HELLO! India continues to be part of our story. We know that everyone who reads and connects with it will always find so much to celebrate," said Eduardo Sánchez Pérez, Chairman of HELLO! and Hola S.L. Group.

