India Today Group boosts digital presence with MO & Health and Wellness vertical Launch

The launch is scheduled for August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

afaqs! Content Team
India Today Group's vice chairperson, Kalli Purie, announced the launch of MO, an English-language platform targeting millennials& Gen Z, and a new Health & Well-being vertical. MO will focus on Instagram-first content, while the wellness initiative will feature content on fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being. The launch is scheduled for August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. 

With this move, India Today Group aims to strengthen its digital footprint and deep connect with vibrant communities.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)

