India Today Group boosts digital presence with MO & Health and Wellness vertical Launch

India Today Group's vice chairperson, Kalli Purie, announced the launch of MO, an English-language platform targeting millennials& Gen Z, and a new Health & Well-being vertical. MO will focus on Instagram-first content, while the wellness initiative will feature content on fitness, nutrition, and holistic well-being. The launch is scheduled for August 27, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

With this move, India Today Group aims to strengthen its digital footprint and deep connect with vibrant communities.

