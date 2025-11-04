India Today Group brings Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025 back to Delhi

Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025, the India Today Group’s annual literature and arts festival, is set to return to Delhi from November 21 to 23, near Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The three-day conclave will once again transform the capital into a hub of literature, poetry, and music, continuing its mission to make creative expression accessible to wider audiences.

The festival brings together an impressive lineup of poets, authors, and performers, including Piyush Mishra, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Singh Dhanoa, Kumar Vishwas, Malini Awasthi, Neha Kakkar, Manoj Muntashir, and Namita Dubey, among others. Attendees can expect a blend of live poetry, recitations, music, and reflective discussions across multiple stages.

Kumar Vishwas, whose Apne Apne Ram performance has earned acclaim for its modern interpretation of Ramkatha, will appear across all three days of the festival with a series of literary and philosophical performances.

Adding to the creative lineup are musical acts by Malini Awasthi, Neha Kakkar, Jasbir Jassi, and Hargun Kaur, bringing a mix of folk, pop, and contemporary sounds to the event.

The program will also feature thematic sessions such as Jeewan Ki Jagrukta: Kitni Zaruri…, exploring mindfulness in modern life, and Rahgeer Live…, a musical-poetic presentation with Marham, Deveshi Sahgal, and Rahgir.

The 2025 edition of Sahitya Aaj Tak promises to blend literature, music, and dialogue in a way that honors India’s storytelling traditions while reflecting contemporary voices.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)