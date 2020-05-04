India Today Group Digital locks down the Top Spot

India Today Group has achieved yet another milestone by ascending to the No. 1 position in the digital domain, well ahead of all its rivals. As per the latest Comscore data (March’20), India Today Group continuously holds the top spot of India’s No. 1 General News Group. While India is under a strict lockdown due to the global pandemic COVID-19 – users have started consuming more news content than previous indicative data. India Today Group properties were the most preferred one by users for news consumption across all digital parameters.
Here’s how India Today Group has stayed on top of this change, among all verticals of the digital parameters:
Most Visited Websites:
India Today Group has accomplished the top spot in the most visited websites. With a sharp rise to 8.48 Million Unique Users on Desktop and 156.17 Million Unique Users on Mobile Web, it has become the go-to news source across the country, providing the most relevant and topical news with well-researched opinion and data publishing.
With this increase in Mobile Web unique users, India Today Group has reached - 40% of India’s Mobile Internet audience. (Comscore, MMX, Mobile Metrix, Mobile Web Only, General News, Unique Visitors, March 2020, India).
News Group Rankings (Desktop)
Total Unique Visitors (000)
India Today Group
8,489
NDTV
5,314
The Times Of India - Vernacular
3,942
BBC Sites
2,129
MSN News
2,086
News Group Rakings (Mobile Web)
Total Unique Visitors (000)
India Today Group
156,176
The Times Of India - Vernacular
116,952
NDTV
100,278
LiveHindustan
66,465
ABP News Network
64,752
Most Downloaded App:
India Today Group has engaged its mobile app users with innovative content formats through videos, live blogging, daily short highlights or news articles. During March’20, India Today Group’s mobile apps were the most downloaded news apps in India. 3.95 Million app downloads recorded (Source: Similar Web Insights, Downloads, Android News Apps, Original News Content Creators, India). Additionally, with 13.21 Million Unique Visitors India Today Group holds the No.1 position on Comscore as the most visited News Mobile Apps.
News Group Rankings (Mobile App)
Total Unique Visitors (000)
India Today Group
13,213
The Times Of India - Vernacular
13,147
Bhaskar Sites
4,451
ABP News Network
2,175
NDTV
1,992
With over 10 Million unique visitors Aaj Tak has also become the 1st News mobile app to cross 10 million monthly mobile app unique visitors. (Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, General News, Custom list of original news content creators, Unique Visitors, March 2020, India)
News App Rankings (Original Content Creators)
Total Unique Visitors (000)
Aaj Tak (Mobile App)
10,728
The Hindu (Mobile App)
4,076
Dainik Bhaskar (Mobile App)
3,361
ABP Live News (Mobile App)
2,174
Zee News (Mobile App)
1,044
Most Watched:
With over 4 Billion Video Views in a month, India Today Group also enjoys the title of being the No. 1 News Video Publisher on Social media. India Today Group’s viewers particularly enjoy consuming news through their video platforms, in the form of news segments and original programming on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. (Source: Socialblade, Custom List of News YouTube Channels News, All Languages, Gained Video Views, March 2020 & Crowdtangle Intelligence, Custom List of News Facebook and Instagram pages, all languages, Video Views, March 2020)
Highest Followers:
With a collective Social Fan base of 160 million, India Today Group has become the voice of the people on Social Media. With Aaj Tak being the No. 1 Hindi News Brand across social media platforms with highest numbers of fan base. YouTube Subscribers : 35.7 Million, Facebook Page likes : 23.71 Million, Twitter Followers : 9.7 Million and Instagram Followers : 3.5 Million
(We go this information in a press release.)
.