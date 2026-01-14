India Today Group launches FAST news channel Tak 360

India Today Group’s Tak Network has launched Tak 360, positioned as the country’s first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) news channel, aimed at viewers consuming news on connected devices.

Built around the idea of 'गली से ग्लोब तक', the channel combines hyperlocal reporting with national and global news coverage. Tak 360 offers continuous programming across genres including politics, business, crime, culture, sports, fitness and wellness, reflecting a broad editorial mix tailored for digital-first audiences.

Speaking on the launch, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief of the India Today Group, said: ‘India Today Group has consistently innovated across content formats and genres. With Tak 360, we are taking that legacy into the connected TV era. As audiences increasingly shift to connected platforms, Tak 360 strengthens our position as the country’s most future-ready digital news network’.

Tak 360 will stream live across the India Today Group’s digital and connected TV ecosystem, including News Tak on YouTube and the web, Aaj Tak’s website and app, India Today’s website and app, as well as the group’s connected TV applications such as India Today, GNT and Aaj Tak.



