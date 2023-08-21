India Today Group launches the election-focused digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'

The India Today Group has launched an exclusive digital channel called 'ChunavAajTak' that focuses on elections at the local, state, and national level. The channel will provide comprehensive coverage of all aspects of elections, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 'ChunavAajTak' is positioned as India's first channel dedicated to election coverage and is set to revolutionize election reporting.
Kalli Purie said that politics is one of the most captivating subjects for people in India, and elections are at the heart of politics. She said she was delighted that the India Today Group will now comprehensively cover all aspects of elections digitally, delivering viewers all the necessary information, news, and analysis related to elections.
In India, the world's largest democracy, elections are celebrated no less than a festival. With elections happening at various times in different parts of the country all the time, they serve as a means for citizens to select their preferred government and shape the trajectory of their future. 'ChunavAajTak' is a platform that provides real-time updates on elections as well as meticulous analysis and transparent information to empower voters in making informed decisions.
'ChunavAajTak' will present a variety of election coverage in an interesting way. The digital platform not only has election news, but also segments like 'Chunavi Class,' which teach viewers about important electoral topics. From amusing election stories in 'Chunavi Kisse' to satirical election predictions in 'Chunavi Bhavisyavani,' the channel has something for everyone.
(We got this information in a press release).