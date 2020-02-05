India Today Group sets the bar high for reporting the 2020 Delhi elections

Aaj Tak is armed with a series of special programmes exclusive to the Delhi Elections. The programming includes ‘Bullet Reporter’ where Deputy Editor Chitra Tripathi is traveling across constituencies on her bike, ‘Dilli Ke Dil Mein Kya Hai?’ - a debate show with leaders of key political parties and public, ‘Shwetpatra’ - a special show which is about reporting on the ground issues of Delhi, and ‘Campus Reporter’ featuring the ground reports from colleges across Delhi. With a data-driven approach, the channel will present extensive reportage of Polling Day leading up to the Exit Poll programming on 8th February followed by the Counting Day on 11th February.