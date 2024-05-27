India Today Group shares the PM’s interview in six different languages; leverages the power of AI break language barriers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Taking the next big step in utilising AI for news, the India Today Group has utilised AI to translate PM Narendra Modi’s interview to the network into six diverse languages– Marathi, Punjabi, Bangla, Bhojpuri, English and Odia, instantly breaking multiple language barriers and ensuring access across regional audiences. This move showcased AI's potential in democratising information and bridging linguistic barriers, solidifying the group's commitment to innovation and inclusivity.
The AI step comes in a week when the PM gave three separate interviews to the network. The interview hashtag #SabseSolidModiInterview surged to the top spot on X’s (formerly Twitter) trending list, reflecting widespread interest and discussion surrounding the PM’s interaction.
Additionally, translated interviews broke records and got an immense interaction with the regional audience, interviews were shared by official party channels and many prominent political leaders. These statistics underscore the interview's far-reaching impact and its ability to connect with viewers on a massive scale.
In an exclusive interview with a distinguished panel of star network anchors and editors Rahul Kanwal, Sudhir Chaudhary, Sweta Singh, and Anjana Om Kashyap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound readiness to lead the country for another term, then going on the answer every big question that’s been on the national mind.
The Prime Minister shed light on his perspectives regarding the absence of a global news channel originating from India. He remarked, "If more global TV channels like AajTak are created, I would be the first one to applaud. It's surprising that even after 75 years of independence, not one global news channel from our country has emerged."
Making a special mention about the India Today group, the Prime Minister said, "I expect that AajTak and its editors are able to study and showcase the real extent of elections." The group is known for its in-depth interviews with senior politicians, celebrities, and influential figures. The Group's celebrated channels, India Today TV and AajTak, dominate the Indian elections news coverage with robust analysis by experts, pre and post elections.
As the elections draw to a close, the PM revealed his favourite moment in the current cycle- record voting in the Kashmir Valley, a trend he sees as springing from the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
