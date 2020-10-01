India Today Group to host Healthgiri Awards 2020 on Gandhi Jayanti

6th Edition to honour COVID-19 Warriors who have risked their lives in fighting the Pandemic.
India Today Safaigiri Awards reincarnated as ‘Healthgiri Awards 2020’ is scheduled to take place on 2nd October. This year, the coveted annual event will be saluting the invincible spirit of COVID-19 warriors who have led the battle against novel COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthgiri Awards 2020’ will honour and felicitate the pioneering efforts of Corona Warriors from all the walks of life. The virtual awards ceremony will be graced by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
Maintaining the tradition, the ‘Healthgiri Awards 2020’ promises its discerning audience a gripping event comprising enriching sessions featuring a line-up of eminent personalities from the field of healthcare and music. The prominent guests include distinguished health luminaries such as Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. Ashok Seth and Dr. Rajesh Parikh. In addition, there will also be singers like Maithili Thakur, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.
The detailed program for this year’s awards is as follows:
11:45 - 11:50 hrs: Welcome and introduction by Anjana Om Kashyap
11.50 to 12.00 hrs: Vaishnav Jan To by Maithili Thakur
12:00 - 12:30 hrs: Corona Ko Harana Hai
Speaker: Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity
12.30 to 13.00 hrs: Corona Warriors Ko Salaam
Speaker: Shilpa Rao, Singer
13.00 to 13.30 hrs: Vaccine Kab Aayega
Speaker: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS
13.30 to 14.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam
Speaker: Hariharan, Singer
14.00 to 14.30 hrs: Kab Khatam Hoga Corona
Speakers:
·Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
·Dr. Rajesh Parikh, Director of Medical Research, Jaslok Hospital
14.30 to 15.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam
Speaker: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Singer
15.00 to 15.05 hrs: Welcome Address by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group
15.05 to 15.15 hrs: Keynote Address by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare
15.15 to 15.45 hrs: India Today Healthgiri Awards to be given away virtually by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group
The awards will be given acrodss nine categories including: Best State in Combating Covid-19, Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness, Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact, Best Testing Facility, Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants, Best Innovation for Covid -Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic, Best Logistics Services Provider, Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services and Best Health Manager.
