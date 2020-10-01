India Today Group to host Healthgiri Awards 2020 on Gandhi Jayanti

The detailed program for this year’s awards is as follows:

11:45 - 11:50 hrs: Welcome and introduction by Anjana Om Kashyap

11.50 to 12.00 hrs: Vaishnav Jan To by Maithili Thakur

12:00 - 12:30 hrs: Corona Ko Harana Hai

Speaker: Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity

12.30 to 13.00 hrs: Corona Warriors Ko Salaam

Speaker: Shilpa Rao, Singer

13.00 to 13.30 hrs: Vaccine Kab Aayega

Speaker: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS

13.30 to 14.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam

Speaker: Hariharan, Singer

14.00 to 14.30 hrs: Kab Khatam Hoga Corona

Speakers:

·Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

·Dr. Rajesh Parikh, Director of Medical Research, Jaslok Hospital

14.30 to 15.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam

Speaker: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Singer

15.00 to 15.05 hrs: Welcome Address by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group

15.05 to 15.15 hrs: Keynote Address by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare

15.15 to 15.45 hrs: India Today Healthgiri Awards to be given away virtually by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group

The awards will be given acrodss nine categories including: Best State in Combating Covid-19, Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness, Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact, Best Testing Facility, Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants, Best Innovation for Covid -Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic, Best Logistics Services Provider, Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services and Best Health Manager.