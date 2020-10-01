By afaqs!
India Today Group to host Healthgiri Awards 2020 on Gandhi Jayanti

6th Edition to honour COVID-19 Warriors who have risked their lives in fighting the Pandemic.

India Today Safaigiri Awards reincarnated as ‘Healthgiri Awards 2020’ is scheduled to take place on 2nd October. This year, the coveted annual event will be saluting the invincible spirit of COVID-19 warriors who have led the battle against novel COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthgiri Awards 2020’ will honour and felicitate the pioneering efforts of Corona Warriors from all the walks of life. The virtual awards ceremony will be graced by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

Maintaining the tradition, the ‘Healthgiri Awards 2020’ promises its discerning audience a gripping event comprising enriching sessions featuring a line-up of eminent personalities from the field of healthcare and music. The prominent guests include distinguished health luminaries such as Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. Ashok Seth and Dr. Rajesh Parikh. In addition, there will also be singers like Maithili Thakur, Shilpa Rao, Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

The detailed program for this year’s awards is as follows:

11:45 - 11:50 hrs: Welcome and introduction by Anjana Om Kashyap

11.50 to 12.00 hrs: Vaishnav Jan To by Maithili Thakur

12:00 - 12:30 hrs: Corona Ko Harana Hai

Speaker: Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta – The Medicity 

12.30 to 13.00 hrs: Corona Warriors Ko Salaam

Speaker: Shilpa Rao, Singer 

13.00 to 13.30 hrs: Vaccine Kab Aayega

Speaker: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS

13.30 to 14.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam

Speaker: Hariharan, Singer

14.00 to 14.30 hrs: Kab Khatam Hoga Corona

Speakers:

·Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

·Dr. Rajesh Parikh, Director of Medical Research, Jaslok Hospital

14.30 to 15.00 hrs: Corona Warriors ko Salaam

Speaker: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Singer 

15.00 to 15.05 hrs: Welcome Address by Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group 

15.05 to 15.15 hrs: Keynote Address by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare

15.15 to 15.45 hrs: India Today Healthgiri Awards to be given away virtually by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group

The awards will be given acrodss nine categories including: Best State in Combating Covid-19, Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness, Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact, Best Testing Facility, Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants, Best Innovation for Covid -Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic, Best Logistics Services Provider, Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services and Best Health Manager.

(We got this information in a press release).

