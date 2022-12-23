India Today Group’s Tak channels win big at Afaqs! The Future of News

The awards recognized Tak’s digital-first news content and applauded its anchors, reporters, and editorial leadership.
The India Today Group’s digital-first group of channels, Tak, scored back-to-back honors at the first edition of Afaqs-Future of News Awards’22. The day-long event, held in the National Capital, was dedicated to platforms that are currently on the path of reshaping the Indian news business.
The awards recognized Tak’s gold standard of digital-first news content and applauded its anchors, reporters, and editorial leadership for their sterling coverage of major events.
Sports Tak won Gold in the “Best Talk Show” category for their post-match analysis while Biz Tak & Crime Tak bagged Silvers in the “Best Business Programme” and “Best Investigative Reporting” categories respectively.
Commenting on the feat, Vivek Gaur, CEO, of digital-first channels, India Today Group, says “This recognition is a testament of Tak's tireless commitment to our online audience, and to our business partners, for their support of independent journalism.”
(We got this information in a press release).