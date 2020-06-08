India Today magazine beats the lockdown through innovative publishing and distribution

To ensure utmost safety and hygiene standards even at these delivery points, the India Today Group adopted several measures, including providing self-protection gear like masks, face shields and gloves to newsstands to ensure the safety of the vendors as well as newsstand buyers. The magazine also focused on digital platforms to expand its reach. As the lockdown hit, the group made the digital editions of the magazine free for readers to download on their devices. In addition, the magazine maintained connect with its 9.5 million readers through newsletters, television, e-mailers, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The efforts resulted in India Today magazines seeing close to over 1.5 million downloads through digital platforms, and the magazine adding more subscribers even in these unprecedented circumstances.