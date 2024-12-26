Advertisment
INDIA TODAY marks 49th anniversary with special issue on India's growth

India Today is offering digital subscribers access to 49 years of archives for an annual subscription fee of Rs 799.

afaqs! Content Team
INDIA TODAY marked its 49th anniversary with a special issue highlighting key events, personalities, and achievements that have influenced India’s growth as a nation.

This 280+ page Collector’s Edition features content from over 108 advertisers across categories including FMCG, startups, e-commerce, tourism, education, infrastructure, BFSI, and government. The issue includes 19 print innovations in addition to regular advertising in the English edition, reflecting its appeal as a trusted platform for advertisers. 

Additionally, India Today is offering digital subscribers access to 49 years of archives for an annual subscription fee of Rs 799.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.

