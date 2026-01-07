India Today marks 50 years with anniversary edition on India’s evolution

India Today has released a special double issue to mark its 50th anniversary, titled The Remaking of India: 1975–2025. The edition traces political, economic, social and cultural changes in India from 1975 to 2025.

The anniversary issue spans 256 editorial pages and includes over 800 curated images. It has been published as a double issue in both English and Hindi editions, with the English version extending beyond 600 pages and the Hindi edition over 360 pages, including advertising content.

The issue documents major political developments, economic transitions, social movements and cultural shifts that have shaped modern India over five decades. It positions the period as one of continuous reinvention, reflecting the scale and complexity of change during this time.

Advertising participation forms a significant part of the edition. The English version features over 190 advertisers across more than 400 advertising pages, while the Hindi edition includes over 55 advertisers and more than 150 advertising pages.

“This 50th Anniversary issue reaffirms a belief we have always held that advertising delivers its strongest impact when it is carried by trust, depth and intent. In an increasingly cluttered and fragmented media landscape, magazines continue to offer brands something rare—credibility and sustained attention. Strong long-form journalism creates an environment where messages are not fleeting but absorbed and valued. That is why the industry continues to invest in print, because it associates brands with meaning, permanence and influence. This milestone reinforces advertiser confidence in magazines as a premium platform, where advertising benefits from the authority of the content it accompanies. When conviction meets quality, the result is work that endures, and this is only the beginning”, said, Manoj Sharma, chief executive officer, Publishing, India Today Group.

Founded in 1975, India Today has published over 2,000 issues and has been a consistent presence in Indian news and current affairs journalism. The anniversary edition serves as a record of the publication’s coverage of national developments over the past five decades.



