India Today records the highest ever issue revenue in its 46th-anniversary issue

India Today Group, which has the largest distribution network for magazines across the country also distributes more than 30 brands from 12 National and 3 international publishers, apart from its own products. We will use the new channels of distribution for all our business associates as well, which will bring in economy of scale as well. This large bouquet of magazines has also helped us in strengthening our ties with large travel stores chains like WH Smiths as a substantial chunk of magazine sales for these stores is from The India Today Group supplied brands. With regular insights and data analysis support provided by us, sales volumes from these stores have now bounced back to the pre-covid levels. With the holiday season coming up, it expected to grow even further.