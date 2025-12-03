India Today to host Moscow roundtable ahead of Vladimir Putin’s India visit

India Today will host a Moscow-based roundtable ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi. The discussion is being organised in association with BnW Developers.

The roundtable will include conversations examining key areas of the India–Russia partnership. Energy will be a central focus, with speakers from sectors including oil, gas, nuclear, renewables, mining and critical minerals sharing their views on the direction of long-term cooperation. The session comes at a time when India’s involvement in Russia’s energy landscape continues to widen.

A separate discussion will look at the experiences of Indians living in Russia. Community organisations, cultural groups and business associations will share perspectives on the social and professional networks that support the Indian diaspora. Another session will focus on whether Russia continues to be a preferred study destination for Indian students. Representatives from the Association of Indian Students in Russia, along with medical and technical institutions, will discuss education quality, safety, opportunities and shifting expectations.

Given the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries, the forum will also include a conversation on military cooperation. Participants from Russian defence, aviation and technology sectors, as well as Indian entrepreneurs working across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, IT, engineering, logistics, textiles and tea, will examine broader areas of economic collaboration.

India Today will carry the roundtable, expert commentary, interviews and coverage of President Putin’s visit across its platforms.



(afaqs! got this information in a press release)