India Today TV expands market coverage with new BT flagship shows

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched the new chapter of Business Today Multiverse, unveiling two dedicated market shows aimed at providing real-time, credible insights into Indian and global markets. This expansion reinforces the network’s commitment to empowering viewers to make informed decisions, in a multiplatform media universe.

The Market Opening (9:05 AM-9:30 AM) will be a sharp 25-minute scan of overnight Wall Street cues, Asian trends, and early Dalal Street action. Global indices, Sensex, Nifty, and stock and sector specific moves distilled into what matters for the business day ahead. Market Closing (3:00 PM–3:30 PM) is a definitive wrap-up of sectoral trends, top gainers and losers, institutional flows, and macro triggers - explained with context, not just numbers.

Commenting on the launch, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson and executive editor-in-chief said, “In today’s world of collabs we bring two powerhouse brands India Today TV and Business Today together because, what people need most is clarity backed by expertise. That’s where the experience and authority of Business Today - a 35-year-old brand built on integrity and independence from any vested overriding industrial interests - becomes invaluable on issues related to your Money. These new shows carry forward our promise to give audiences the depth of print, the speed of digital, the impact of broadcast, and the conversations of social - all anchored in the credibility that only Business Today and India Today TV can bring.”

(We got this information in a press release.)