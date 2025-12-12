India Today's 3C project ushers in an era of empathy-led candid, constructive conversation

At a time of rising polarisation and closed echo chambers, 3C aims to bring diverse viewpoints into the mainstream, deepen public understanding and host meaningful, solutions-driven dialogue.

At its core, 3C is a platform where people with opposing lived experiences come together for empathy-led, issue-focused conversations. It is not a debate or a shouting match, but a space to listen, share, challenge and seek common ground. In today’s hyper-polarized climate, the goal is not just to amplify voices but to build understanding—bringing real people into discussions on caste, religion, youth crime, digital exposure and more. Disagreements here serve as starting points for synthesis, not division.

The first episode premiered last week on X, focusing on one of India’s most debated subjects: Caste Reservation. It brought ground-level perspectives to a wider, younger, digitally active audience.

To extend the dialogue, India Today hosted a dedicated X Space with Managing Editor Marya Shakil on 8th December at 9 PM. The session witnessed strong participation, with over 1,000 people tuning in live to share views and challenge assumptions. The recording continued to gain traction with 200+ replays within minutes.

During the X Space, Marya said, “If you listen to disagree, not to dismiss, then this India Today Space can rise above noise and shape how India thinks about caste, opportunity and power.”

Later that night, the conversation carried forward to her flagship show Newstrack at 10 PM, integrating insights from the digital community into the national broadcast.

With The 3C Project, India Today strengthens its commitment to informed public discourse through a blend of broadcast, digital and community-driven formats. Each episode will take up a topic of national relevance, encouraging fact-based, constructive engagement.

This is just the beginning—3C will continue to grow as a space where India talks, listens and thinks together.

