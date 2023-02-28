India TV takes a step towards inclusivity, adds sign language interpretation on YouTube for "Aap Ki Adalat"

The shows stream live and are available on India TV YouTube channel with sign language interpretation.
India TV, India’s leading Hindi news channel, has made its popular show "Aap Ki Adalat" available on YouTube with sign language interpretation for the hearing-impaired viewers.
The new accessibility feature has enabled the hearing-impaired viewers to understand and enjoy the show. The shows stream live and are available on India TV YouTube channel with sign language interpretation to make it easier for hearing-impaired viewers to comprehend the content.
The initiative is a step forward in India TV’s mission to serve every section of the society, and the media house believes that everyone should have equal access to information and entertainment. The show's host, Mr. Rajat Sharma, has always been passionate about making the show accessible to everyone and is happy to see the initiative come to fruition.
In a statement, Ritu Dhawan, managing director, India TV, said, "As a responsible media organization, we believe that everyone should have equal access to information and entertainment. The new accessibility features on YouTube have enabled the hearing-impaired viewers to understand and enjoy the show. We hope that this initiative will help break down barriers and create a more inclusive society."
India TV is hopeful that the audience will widely appreciate this initiative and eagerly anticipates receiving positive feedback from viewers. The organization remains dedicated to ensuring its content is available to all.
(We got this information in a press release).