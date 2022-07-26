India TV to air new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat soon

“In work and in life there are going to be times you’ll believe in something that’s unpopular, and you’re going to be called on to defend that choice. Too many times, people look and turn around to see what others think first and make their choice based on that. At India TV, we have never been afraid of speaking our minds and have never sought legitimacy from any vested interest. If there is something which can benefit our viewers and people at large, we go for it. That’s our primary benchmark” said Rajat Sharma, while addressing the staff.