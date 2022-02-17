﻿India TV to celebrate Rajat Sharma’s birthday with a new look

"What a pleasant surprise from my India TV team on my birthday -India TV’s new and refreshed look. I wonder how they managed to keep it a secret from me. I am happy that the new look will be a treat to India TV viewers, it’s a great feeling to celebrate my birthday with my viewers who are dearest to me. Viewers are always our number one priority, and we will always be committed to the ethics of presenting news to them - less noise and more news" said Rajat Sharma referring to the channel’s philosophy ‘Shor Kam, Khabar Zyada’