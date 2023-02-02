India TV to Host "Samvad Budget Conclave 2023" to make union budget accessible and understandable

The focus of ‘Samvad Budget Conclave 2023’ will be on the most critical aspects of the Union Budget that directly impact the daily life of the common man, the middle class, women, youths and farmers. The experts will also explain the nitty-gritty behind changes in income tax slabs, reductions in customs duties, public service spending, and key sector allocations. The conclave will provide a platform for financial experts and political analysts to discuss the budget and provide varied perspectives, through informed debate and discussion.