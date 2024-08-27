IndIAA awards 2024 sees nation’s leading brands and agencies bag top awards

Unlike traditional award shows, the IndIAA Awards do not rely on entries. Instead, the work has to speak for itself, just as it speaks to the consumers it aims to persuade. Another distinguishing feature of the IndIAA Awards is that the judging is carried out by senior marketers who own and invest in the brands. This brings a valuable perspective from those who truly understand the challenges and objectives of effective advertising. As we gather to recognise the best from July 2023 to June 2024, let’s also celebrate IAA’s unwavering commitment to demonstrating how creativity can be a force for good.”