India.com Scaling New Heights: 10x Growth Story In One Year

Zee Digital CEO Rohit Chadda calls this development of India.com as India.com 2.0. “The future of the internet is on mobile. Our mobile-first strategy meant we launched our content aggregation first on our mobile app. Next, we revamped the mobile site to bring video to the forefront. Given that the next phase of growth in content is going to be about the 3Vs – Video, Vernacular and Voice, we’ve brought Video to the forefront in the new product. The mobile UX gives our users a whole new Watch section where users can watch Live TV and VOD from 14 News channels across 6 languages.”