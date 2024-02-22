Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024.
IndiaDotCom Digital announces the return of TheHealthSite.com Summit, scheduled to take place on February 24, 2024. This year's summit will delve into the theme of #AyushmanIndia: Accessible Health Care for All, aiming to mobilise stakeholders towards constructing a resilient and inclusive healthcare ecosystem in India.
With a mission to bridge the gap between policymakers, healthcare stakeholders, and patients, the summit endeavours to foster a deep understanding of available healthcare resources and cost-effective interventions. It also seeks to position India as a global leader in both modern and traditional healthcare practices.
The forthcoming virtual summit spotlights three strategic discussion sessions. These sessions will delve into vital facets of India's healthcare terrain, encompassing the integration of Artificial Intelligence, fortification of healthcare infrastructure, and precise addressing of women's healthcare needs.
Committed to cultivating dialogue and actionable solutions, TheHealthSite.com Health Summit 2024 strives to galvanise stakeholders towards the common objective of constructing a resilient and inclusive healthcare ecosystem. Through substantive conversations and tangible outcomes, the summit epitomises the potency of collaborative engagement in shaping India's healthcare trajectory towards heightened efficiency and equity.
The summit's keynote session will feature K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), as the chief guest. He will delve into pivotal topics such as the contributions of HIV/AIDS, the role of PHFI as a think tank, and the imperative for disability-inclusive development in healthcare.
R V Asokan, national president, Indian Medical Association, as a guest of honour will share his valuable insights in how to make healthcare accessible to all. Additionally, the summit will spotlight distinguished healthcare professionals, including Rajiv Goswami, Shafiq Ahmed, Tapaswani Pradhan, Sunil Kohli and Rahul Chandok who will share insights on AI in healthcare, the importance of health infrastructure, and women's health.
Highlighting the core focus of the upcoming Health Summit, IndiaDotcom Digital spokesperson highlighted, " Through TheHealthSite.com Summit 2024, our aim is resolute: to catalyse a profound shift in India's healthcare paradigm. Through dynamic dialogues and strategic partnerships, we advance towards the realization of #AyushmanIndia's vital goals. Each partnership formed and idea exchanged strengthens our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of progress and prosperity in public health. Proudly advocating for accessible healthcare, we present TheHealthSite.com Summit 2024 as a platform for unity, empowering individuals and communities to access exemplary healthcare services."
TheHealthSite.com Health Summit 2024 promises to spark meaningful conversations and collaborative actions towards realising #AyushmanIndia's healthcare vision.
