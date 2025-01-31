IndiaDotcom Digital to provide real-time coverage of Union Budget 2025

As India prepares for Union Budget 2025, IndiaDotcom Digital Private (IDPL), a Zee Media Corporation Company, will provide real-time coverage across its digital platforms, including Zee Business, Zee News, and India.com, to make the budget accessible to all.

The Union Budget 2025 coverage will include live updates, sector breakdowns, interviews with industry experts, and reactions from the ground. The platforms will provide clear insights into the Budget’s details, keeping audiences informed across digital and social media channels.

IDPL aims to capture real-time public sentiment on the Union Budget. Along with expert analysis, it will provide insights on how the Budget impacts jobs, livelihoods, and communities, ensuring public concerns are addressed.

Rajesh Sareen, chief revenue officer, Zee Media Corporation highlighted: "At IDPL, we view Union Budget 2025 as a defining moment for the nation. Our responsibility is to make its impact clear and tangible for every Indian. Our coverage will go beyond financial jargon, providing real-time updates, expert analysis, and sector-by-sector breakdowns. We’re committed to ensuring that the Budget is not only understood but truly felt by all. By amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens, we’re turning the Budget from a policy document into a tool for empowering every individual across the country."

To enhance the depth of its coverage, IDPL has secured industry sponsors such as Angel One (associate sponsor), LIC HFL (co-powered by), and Coin CDX & Bandhan Bank (special partner), SBI (co-presenting sponsor), and Jeep (auto partner). These strategic collaborations will enable IDPL to deliver a 360-degree view of the Budget’s impact across sectors like finance, infrastructure, and more, while bringing in key insights from various stakeholders.

With its wide reach and focus on unbiased, factual content, IDPL’s Union Budget 2025 coverage will provide key information for policymakers and citizens to understand the Budget’s impact.

