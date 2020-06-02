IndiaFirst Life Insurance launches multi-lingual website in Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi, and English

Having a strong customer base, the brand has transformed its site into a new, multilingual symbol to engage with a more extensive customer base.
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Warburg Pincus, recently launched its website in a fresh, multi-lingual avatar to reach out to a wider customer base. Basis the strong presence of the company in states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Northern parts of India, the website can now be viewed in Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi and English.
Sonia Notani, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd said, “IndiaFirst Life has always enabled forthright substance through all means of communication. We cater to customers across 98% of the pin codes in India. Enabling them to access information, purchase insurance and request for any service in their local language is important to us. With the Covid 19 pandemic, social distance may have increased but digital distance has reduced, making the web a primary access point. IndiaFirst Life’s multi-lingual website has been updated and upgraded to cater to a wider audience. In sync with our ideology of #CustomerFirst, this is a step further to make life insurance inclusive.”
Some key upgrades of the new multi-lingual upgraded website, which make the customer experience seamless, are the in-website search functionality and easy navigation. Apart from the multi-lingual website that has been updated keeping in mind the popular consumer demand for regional languages, the company also has an AI based chatbot – IRIS to assist its customers.
