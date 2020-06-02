IndiaFirst Life Insurance launches multi-lingual website in Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi, and English

Sonia Notani, Chief Marketing Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd said, “IndiaFirst Life has always enabled forthright substance through all means of communication. We cater to customers across 98% of the pin codes in India. Enabling them to access information, purchase insurance and request for any service in their local language is important to us. With the Covid 19 pandemic, social distance may have increased but digital distance has reduced, making the web a primary access point. IndiaFirst Life’s multi-lingual website has been updated and upgraded to cater to a wider audience. In sync with our ideology of #CustomerFirst, this is a step further to make life insurance inclusive.”