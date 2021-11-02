Indian Institute of Management Calcutta bags top honours in Business Today-MDRA Best B-schools Survey 2021

Not surprisingly, government institutes that have lower fees, have shown much higher RoI for students investing into B-school education. The average RoI of government schools in the top 100 is 1.42, and for private schools the number is 0.8. RoI is calculated as Average Annual Domestic salary/Course fees (Tuition fee + Other fees) for the entire course. The institute that had the highest RoI of the 305 that participated in the survey was Department of Commerce, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, which had an astounding RoI of 33.3. This was followed by Aligarh Muslim University(RoI of 14.09), FMS Delhi (13.54), MS Patel Insititute of Management Studies, Vadodara (13.0), and SIMSREE (Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research & Entrepreneurship Education, Mumbai, with RoI of 8.97).