‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’ book launched at NDMC Convention Center

The book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade, edited by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, was launched at the NDMC Convention Center in New Delhi. It features essays from 27 authors on India’s transformation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure from 2014 to 2024.

Published by Westland Non-Fiction, Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade provides an analysis of India’s political, economic, social, and cultural changes under PM Modi’s leadership. The book includes views from global experts, political analysts, and policymakers on India’s growth, socio-economic progress, and changes in governance.

The launch featured Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, and Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, as the guest of honour.

Also present at the event was Kartikeya Sharma, member of Parliament and a contributing author to the book, Biplan Kumar Deb, member of Parliament, former members of Parliament Rakesh Sinha and Mahesh Jethmalani. Industrialist Naveen Jindal was also present.

Intellectuals, policymakers, and prominent authors gathered to celebrate the book’s release and discuss its themes.

During his keynote address, Amit Shah emphasized the significance of the book in documenting India’s transformation under PM Modi. “Today, we have launched a book that elaborates on the transformation of the country during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure from 2014-24. In these 10 years, we have ended one era and are beginning a new one. Whenever the history of India is written, even Modi's greatest critics will write golden words about this era. PM Modi led a stable government after three decades, and this has played a crucial role in shaping India’s future,” Shah remarked.

Dr. Aishwarya Pandit is associate professor, Jindal Global Law School. She has been a visiting fellow at the Centre for the. Study of Developing Societies. She previously taught as a visiting faculty at IIM Indore. Her first book titled Claiming Citizenship and Nation: Muslim Politics and State Building in North India, 1947–1986 was published by Routledge in 2022. She has been a columnist for The Sunday Guardian.

The book is enriched by contributions from 27 authors, each offering a their perspective on India's growth and evolution. Contributors include Tony Abbott, Dr. Waiel Awwad, Aman Bhogal, Ashish Chauhan, Namit Choksi, Dr. Aishwarya Pandit, Robert Clark, Scot Faulkner, Antonia Filmer, Jonathan Fleming, Bharat Kaushal, Vinit Parikh, Avatans Kumar, Rajiv Kumar, Ann Liebert, Satoru Nagao, Madhav Das Nalapat, Grant Newsham, Cleo Paskal, S. Prasannarajan, Don Ritter, Samir Saran, Priya Sahgal, Kartikeya Sharma, Penny Street, Raymond E. Vickery, Pankaj Vohra, Taguchi Yoji.

Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade examines India's transformation over the past decade as it nears becoming the world’s third-largest economy. The book explores Modi's influence, his changes to the BJP, and the development initiatives impacting even remote villages. It includes essays on India’s relations with the US, the Arab world, the digital revolution, the challenge of educating a billion people, and the nationalist paradigm shaped by the Indian government.

The launch event also featured a panel discussion reflecting on India’s rapid progress and the continued impact of PM Modi’s leadership.

