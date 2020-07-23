Indian Television Premiere of Bad Boys For Life on &flix

The Bad Boys Are Coming For You In The Simulcast Premiere Of The Badass Blockbuster of 2020 – Bad Boys For Life on &flix and &Pictures.
‘Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?’ Tough, unbeatable and truly BADASS - the Bad Boys are back! And this time it’s BIGGER and BADDER than ever before! Presented by VIVO for the first time on Indian television, &flix, the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits, brings the #FirstDayFirstShowAtHome of the ultimate action-franchise and blockbuster entertainer – ‘#BadBoysForLife.’ Joining forces ‘one last time’ are the dynamic duo #WillSmith and #MartinLawrence in the explosive Hollywood blockbuster of 2020 that is set to premiere on Sunday, July 26th at 1PM and 9PM on &flix in English and the Hindi simulcast at 1PM on &Pictures. Buckle-up for a thrill ride this Sunday and #LeapForth into a world of fast cars, intense chases and one exhilarating climax with a bro-code to being ‘badass’ for life!
After a record-breaking premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level on &flix and a simulcast in Hindi on Zee Cinema that garnered a whopping 34Mn reach, the channel returns with yet another premiere that is sure to take viewers on an ultimate high! With a dash of comedy, a pinch of bromance and truckloads of high-voltage action – here’s a film that’s definitely a third-time charm, one that truly ‘penetrates your soul’ with all its heart! Directed by the Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film features the two-time Academy Award-nominee Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in business after 17 years along with Primetime Emmy Award Winner Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard and the High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens among others.
In its latest instalment an enthusiastic Mike and his rather reluctant partner-in-crime Marcus team up with a single motto that forms the crux of their unwavering bond – ‘Ride together, die together.’ However, with age catching up and the two hitting midlife crisis, things are not all hunky and dory for the duo. It’s old-school meets new-cool this time as the badass cops join hands with AMMO – an elite team of young cops trained to take down the most ruthless criminals. In a deadly turn of events, the team sets off on an epic hunt for the most vicious Mexican drug cartel that raises all fire and hell upon their lives.
With pulsating action and adrenaline boosting explosions, it’s not just a film but a 25-year legacy that inspires you to be a badass for life!