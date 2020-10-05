IndianOil pays tribute to the Swadeshi movement on Gandhi Jayanti

IndianOil appeals to the Nation to go Swadeshi or Vocal for Local and to buy and endorse only those products which are made in our country.
To mark the 151st birth anniversary of our Father of our Nation, IndianOil Corporation Limited has released a special film to celebrate the life and values of the Mahatma. In his lifetime, Mahatma Gandhi had propagated the need to embrace Swadeshi products and services to promote local industries and craftsmanship. This belief is at the core of the Gandhian way of life.
With globalization making the world a global village, several local industries have gone out of business. However, the clarion call by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi to go vocal for local has given a boost to the indigenous industries.
Through this film, IndianOil appeals to the Nation to go Swadeshi or Vocal for Local and to buy and endorse only those products which are made in our country.
Gandhi advocated the concept of Swadeshi in the spirit of universal love and service. The background music in the film, ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’, celebrates Gandhian values and his ideologies that strongly support the welfare of the country and its citizens.
(We got this information in a press release).