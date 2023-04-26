India's Asli Dramebaaz: #HipiLipsyncBattle crosses the 400 million views milestone!

#HipiLipsyncBattle has been a successful community of lip-syncing enthusiasts who eagerly await the announcement of each month's challenges. The #Love challenge of February received 76k videos and the #StudentLife challenge for March garnered around 43k videos. This month, the #Shayari challenge has been receiving a tremendous number of videos every day. The contest has been successful in fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition among its participants. The contestants that survive the challenges for 6 months will square off in a grand finale round. The winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of a music video under the Zee Music Co. and win a grand prize of 1 Lac.