India's Hola Media Group and Moving Walls partner for innovative OOH campaign

Speaking about this, Dushyant Mehta, founder, Hola Media Group, said, “OOH advertising continues to lose ground to digital marketing mediums due to the lack of accurate campaign performance measurement at par with the online channels. By partnering with Moving Walls, we have overcome this barrier and ushered in a new transformation in the advertising industry in India. The digital monitoring of the 2-month long OOH campaign for Birla Brainiacs generated numerous invaluable insights that can add tremendous value to the advertisers and advertising agencies in the times ahead. It is a matter of great pride for Hola Media Group to have been the first agency in India to strive for such campaign measurement analytics and drive better outcomes. We look forward to many more such accomplishments through this partnership with Moving Walls.”