India’s iconic music composer and singer Vishal Mishra connects with fans via Likee Live

The other song performed by Vishal Mishra during the Likeelive session was Muskurayega India, which is a message of positivity in the times of lockdown by the film fraternity. Produced by Jjust Music, the song was recently promoted on the app through #MuskurayegaIndia and garnered over 379 million views.The music video of the song, featuring some of the biggest names from the Bollywood, also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared the same on microblogging site Twitter.Jjust Music owner Jackky Bhagnani had also held a live interaction with Likers to talk about the song. The song raised money for the PM cares fund and the Maharashtra CM relief fund.