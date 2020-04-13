India's top comedians come together to raise funds to support health workers

The charity stream was hosted through Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel where Tanmay and Kaneez Surka were the hosts for the stream along with Kenny Sebastian, Abish Mathew along with 80+ other comics entertaining masses all across the world to gather donations for helping India fight COVID-19. The stream was filled with different exciting activities such as playing the popular first-person shooter game ‘PUBG’ along with short KVIZ zones and scribble drawing games. Fundraiser followed a three-pronged strategy where funds gathered through COVIDIndia’s campaign on India’s leading giving platform GiveIndia, UPI based payments on 8291378363 along with direct payments through super chat feature of YouTube where money was sent through YouTube’s portal.