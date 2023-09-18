IndiGo joins Indian football team as official airline and global partner

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, secretary general, All India Football Federation, said, “It’s a historic day for Indian football. The airline IndiGo is flying high, and I'm sure with this partnership, we will only fly high and we wish you will always be the market leader. I'm sure that this partnership will take Indian football to greater heights, and we will work together to take football to a level whereby the world will look at us as we are flying very high with our collaboration. We will be there - be blue, and the Blue Tigers will take us to the skies and paint blue across and we will make India proud with this partnership. The vision is very clear: we want to be at the incredible state of sport in India, get the attention of the world, and be the biggest talent hub in the world. Maybe one day, we will be exporting in big numbers, and we will use your airline to export those talents as we fly high.”