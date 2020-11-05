IndusInd Bank celebrates the indomitable Indian spirit in its new campaign

Talking about the new campaign, Anil Ramachandran, EVP & Head, Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at IndusInd Bank said, “The new brand campaign is an ode to every Indian staging a comeback. We are proud to have been a part of many successful stories of our customers and salute them as well as every Indian who held their ground amidst the trying times. With this new brand campaign, we focus on fulfilling one’s aspirations with renewed optimism and confidence. The campaign underscores our constant commitment to our customers over the years. It throws light on how we, in our own way, are trying to make a difference to the wonderful community that we are a part of, while steadfastly focusing on our core mission of being a partner in every walk of life”