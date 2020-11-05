IndusInd Bank celebrates the indomitable Indian spirit in its new campaign

The film signifies hope and confidence within the framework of sports people emerging from a tunnel into a light, signifying that there is always ligh
IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of a new campaign to celebrate the indomitable spirit of every Indian. As the nation slowly opens up to the “new reality “, people have started to step back into the world, a world which has changed, but is filled with possibilities. There is resolve in their step, confidence in the mind and a determination to succeed. This is every Indians’ comeback.
The all new campaign, ‘#harindiankacomeback’, speaks of the spirit of resourcefulness and resilience that has seen every Indian through the difficult times; and today as the world has slowly but surely started opening up, people are heading back to their occupations and jobs, their passion and their profession. IndusInd Bank, through this campaign, salutes the heroes in every comeback story, and is proud to support many of them through its banking services.
The TVC leverages the metaphor of a comeback to the game by a cricketer after a hiatus and showcases a diverse set of Indians getting back to their work with the resolve to succeed. The film signifies hope and confidence within the framework of sports people emerging from a tunnel into a light, signifying that there is always light at the end of the tunnel .The sporting metaphor is carried throughout the film.
Talking about the new campaign, Anil Ramachandran, EVP & Head, Marketing and Retail Unsecured Assets at IndusInd Bank said, “The new brand campaign is an ode to every Indian staging a comeback. We are proud to have been a part of many successful stories of our customers and salute them as well as every Indian who held their ground amidst the trying times. With this new brand campaign, we focus on fulfilling one’s aspirations with renewed optimism and confidence. The campaign underscores our constant commitment to our customers over the years. It throws light on how we, in our own way, are trying to make a difference to the wonderful community that we are a part of, while steadfastly focusing on our core mission of being a partner in every walk of life”
Conceived & Ideated by Wunderman Thompson, produced by Small Fry and directed by Akanksha Seda, the campaign is primarily TV-led and is slated to go live today across both English & Hindi general entertainment, lifestyle, news channels as well as a focused presence on digital.
