Industry Stalwarts to judge Young Lions 2022

After the first round of screening, the top 10 teams in each category will make a presentation to the Grand Jury, followed by a Q&A session.
The Young Lions is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for talented youngsters to make their mark on a global stage. Winning the Young Lions competition is a hugely rewarding experience and can change somebody’s career course forever. This year, we have witnessed high participation from the country’s best, high-quality thinking individuals. Now, the Young Lions 2022 competition is at culminating stage where the Grand Jury will choose who emerges victorious to represent the country in each of the three categories – Marketing, Media and Creative (Print).
The winning team, chosen by the Grand Jury collectively, will represent India at the global Young Lions competition.
The Jury members are industry stalwarts from the field of Marketing, Media and Creative.
Creative: Ashish Chakravarty (Mccann), Ashish Khazanchi (Enormous), Amit Akali (Wondrlab), Garima Khandelwal (Mullen Lintas), Navin Talreja (The Womb), Sandipan Bhattacharyya (Grey) and Tista Sen (Wunderman Thompson).
Media: Ajay Gupte (WM Global), Hema Malik (Lodestar), Rajiv Dubey (Dabur), Subha Iyer (Godrej Consumer Products) and Sonali Malaviya (Essence Global).
Marketing: Anil Viswanathan (Mondelez), Prashant Jain (HP), Roshni Das (Intel) and Sharat Verma (P&G).
The Grand Jury discussions will happen on April 6th for Media and Marketing and April 7th for Creative.
