Industry Stalwarts to judge Young Lions 2022

The Young Lions is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for talented youngsters to make their mark on a global stage. Winning the Young Lions competition is a hugely rewarding experience and can change somebody’s career course forever. This year, we have witnessed high participation from the country’s best, high-quality thinking individuals. Now, the Young Lions 2022 competition is at culminating stage where the Grand Jury will choose who emerges victorious to represent the country in each of the three categories – Marketing, Media and Creative (Print).