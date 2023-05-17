Innocean India embarks on transformation to Innocean 2.0

In its pursuit of Innocean 2.0, the agency will be actively hiring high-skill talent across various functions. Santosh Kumar emphasized the importance of high-skill talent in achieving the agency's goals and elevating client satisfaction to new heights. Innocean India aims to empower its employees through advanced training and inculcate industry best practices to foster growth together. With its ambitious transformation to Innocean 2.0, Innocean India is poised to redefine the marketing communications landscape in India and continue delivering exceptional value and results for its clients.