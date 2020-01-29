“Innovative Hair color Brand” from CavinKare ropes in Akshay Kumar & Ileana D’Cruz as it’s Brand Ambassadors

Commenting on his association with the brand, Actor Akshay Kumar said, “I am delighted to have been associated as the brand ambassador for Indica Hair Colour which is part of CavinKare. The brand is known for redefining the concept of innovation and it is a wonderful feeling to be a part of the Indica family where the hair coloring could be done in 10 minutes. With myself and Ileana’s association with the brand, we would together strive to make this brand popular across the country by letting them know about the goodness of this product and its usage.”