Inorbit Malls announces 'Bade Dilwali Diwali' campaign

Inorbit Malls, a shopping centre, announced the launch of its first-ever brand-led campaign. Titled "Bade Dilwali Diwali", this campaign is a celebration that goes beyond traditional boundaries, inviting everyone to come together as one big family this Diwali.

Inorbit Malls' campaign highlights the importance of family, friends, and everyday contributors like service staff and neighbours. It encourages everyone to celebrate with an open heart during the festival. The campaign is promoted through digital and print media.

Additionally, Inorbit is also organising several engaging events and workshops across its malls ensuring a holistic and immersive experience for the visitors. The campaign reflects Inorbit’s ethos of making the mall not just a shopping destination but a place for the community to come together, share, and celebrate.

On the campaign launch, Rohit Gopalani, SVP and head leasing, marketing and corporate communications, Inorbit Malls (India) said, "At Inorbit Malls, we believe Diwali is more than just a festival of lights; it’s a celebration of togetherness. This year, through our 'Bade Dilwali Diwali' campaign, we aim to inspire our patrons to share the joy of Diwali with everyone around them. Whether it’s through our captivating Swan installation, symbolising love and grace, or our call to ‘join us to add light to somebody’s life,' we want to create a space where every moment is cherished, and every visitor leaves with their heart a little fuller."

Lalit Kewalramani, managing director, NashXp said, "As an agency, we’re proud to work with Inorbit on this special campaign. We believe that Diwali is a time to reflect on what matters most and to bring people together, not just on screen, but through real, meaningful experiences. With our 360-degree service offering, including experiential activations at the malls, we aim to create memorable moments for everyone. We’ve asked people to share what Diwali means to them, and it’s been amazing to see the diverse, personal responses. We’re turning these answers into posters featured across social media, adding another layer of community engagement."