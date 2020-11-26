Inshorts app, in collaboration with Philips air purifiers, urges the public to #BreatheAgain

Inshorts, English News App, in partnership with Philips air purifiers, has launched an engaging campaign on its app for awareness about the increasing air pollution. Aimed to create awareness about the hazarding effects of air pollution which is globally the fourth highest cause of death (as per the State of Global Air Report 2020), the campaign conceptualized by the creative team at Inshorts seamlessly integrated the brand messaging with the content on the app. With a perfect mix of facts and insights combined with the amazingly designed Video Stories, Digital Magazines, Fact Cards, the product use cases got perfectly communicated through the contextual issue at hand thereby creating an unmatched contextual brand integration. The campaign received an overwhelming response and gathered the attention of the mass owing to its compelling nature.