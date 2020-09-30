Inshorts' social networking app Public raises $35MN

The app has received funding from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners.
Public App, India’s largest location based social network, has secured $35 million in funding from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners.
Public App is a social network for everything local - from local updates and happenings to local commerce, jobs, classifieds and more. While political leaders, government authorities, media houses and citizen journalists use the app to connect with communities and disseminate verified and trustworthy video content; local businesses like shops, astrologers, doctors, lawyers use the platform to reach out to the local consumers.
“We are thrilled to have this support from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners in our journey towards building the world’s largest location based social network,” said Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App. “With more than 50 million active users and over 1 million videos being created every month on the app, Public aims to connect the local communities of Bharat and become the one stop solution for all their local needs,” Iqubal added.
The company has always focussed on and been known for achieving best in class user retention and engagement metrics and the focus continues to be so. The plan is to utilize the funding towards rapid scaling up of tech infrastructure, content offerings and employee base to further speed up the growth and continue improving on retention and engagement.
