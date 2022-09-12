Insight Brandcom accelerates growth in North India with Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals mandate

The agency would be offering services to their 6 units in Delhi-NCR along with 2 units in Uttar Pradesh and J&K each and 1 unit in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal each.
Guwahati based integrated communications agency, Insight Brandcom is rapidly expanding growth in the northern India market. With the latest creative mandate from the Delhi headquartered Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, the agency would be offering services to their 6 units in Delhi-NCR along with 2 units in Uttar Pradesh and J&K each and 1 unit in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal each.
Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals is a pioneer in eye care for over 20 years having serviced over 1 million patients and conducted over 1 lakh eye surgeries. “We were very impressed with the fresh thoughts and approach presented by Insight along with their deep understanding of consumer behaviour on social media platforms. I am enthusiastic about on boarding Insight as a part of our family, as we continue to growing our existing hospitals and venture into new markets,” said Deepshikha Sharma, the CEO of the group.
Healthcare communications has been one of the strongholds of Insight Brandcom with its PR engagement with Narayana Hospitals in Guwahati for over 9 years and creative and social media duties of Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati for over 5 years. Insight is also the Agency on Record for all creative and communications design for National Health Mission, Assam currently for a 2 years contract. In its 11th year of operations, Insight Brandcom started expanding outside the North East Indian market which has been their bastion for their first ten years. Founder and managing director, Sunit Jain said, “Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals is like an anchor for Insight Brandcom in various new markets and that his whole team looks forward to holding on to this account and delivering our best work.”
Insight Brandcom won the prestigious Foxgloves awards earlier for Best use of social media, Best website design and Best innovation in Digital in respective categories for some of the breakthrough work in digital marketing space. The agency won the social media mandate of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation in the month of August, 2022 and also recently got empanelled with National Informatics Services (NICSI) under Government of India as one of the very few Agencies for management of social media platforms for Government organisations across India.
