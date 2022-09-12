Insight Brandcom accelerates growth in North India with Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals mandate

Healthcare communications has been one of the strongholds of Insight Brandcom with its PR engagement with Narayana Hospitals in Guwahati for over 9 years and creative and social media duties of Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati for over 5 years. Insight is also the Agency on Record for all creative and communications design for National Health Mission, Assam currently for a 2 years contract. In its 11th year of operations, Insight Brandcom started expanding outside the North East Indian market which has been their bastion for their first ten years. Founder and managing director, Sunit Jain said, “Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals is like an anchor for Insight Brandcom in various new markets and that his whole team looks forward to holding on to this account and delivering our best work.”